Taupo's Tītiraupenga St / Spa Rd intersection works to get underway

Friday, 15 October, 2021 - 10:33

From Monday 18 October, we are expecting work to begin on transforming the Tītīraupenga Street / Spa Road intersection and installing traffic lights here.

Traffic lights will improve access and support better outcomes for pedestrians and cyclists.

The first stage of this work will begin on the northern side of Spa Road and will involve no access for vehicles in to, and out of, Opepe Street.

During this first stage, which is expected to take four and a half weeks, Spa Road will remain open to traffic but please expect delays and disruption while the work is underway.

Once this work is complete, the team will then move over to the southern side of Spa Road, which is expected to take approximately four weeks.

These timeframes are weather dependent.

This work is taking place as part of the government-funded Taupō Town Centre Transformation project. For more information head to taupo.govt.nz/towncentretransformation