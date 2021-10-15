Queenstown Lakes: recycle and win!

Friday, 15 October, 2021 - 10:38

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is supporting a national recycling competition where Kiwis have the chance to win $25,000.

The Rinse, Recycle, Repeat competition, led by WasteMINZ, has a simple premise: make sure your recycling is clean before it goes in the recycling.

To enter the Rinse, Recycle, Repeat competition all you need to do is create a video that shows how you make sure all your recycling is clean before it goes into the recycling bin. Then post it on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or LinkedIn, tagging @RinseRecycleRepeatNZ (or @RinseRecycleNZ on Twitter) in your post.

Entries close 5 November and one lucky entrant will win the cash prize.

QLDC Waste Minimisation Officer Kath Buttar said the campaign was a great way to engage people in recycling.

"We’re encouraging schools, businesses, and individuals to give it a go and enter. Knowing how passionate local residents are about recycling, we’d love for someone from Queenstown Lakes to win the competition."

In addition to supporting the Rinse, Recycle, Repeat competition, QLDC is launching its own recycling campaign this Spring.

The campaign aims to help people understand what can and can’t be recycled, especially around plastics.

"We’re also hoping to demystify recycling and bust a few myths along the way," said Ms Buttar.

QLDC has set up a new hotline you can call with any recycling questions. From what can go in your yellow bin to understanding where your recycling goes, the hotline can be reached by calling 03 441 0499 (Queenstown) or 03 443 0024 (WÄnaka).

The campaign will feature posters, library displays, a new video featuring local wrestling legend ‘Hooligan’ Marcus Kool, social media posts, radio ads and more.