Vaccine rates 'reflect our caring communities' - Queenstown Lakes Mayor

Friday, 15 October, 2021 - 11:11

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult was proud and heartened by the high rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in the district, leading Aotearoa New Zealand in the fight against the virus.

"Ministry of Health data published on Stuff this morning details Queenstown Lakes District at the number one1 spot with 92.66% of locals having received this first jab. That is absolutely outstanding, and I want to thank each and every one of you who has joined the challenge to be the most vaccinated and safest district in the country," said Mayor Boult.

The data placed Queenstown Lakes District at eighth in the country for population having received two doses at 62.63%.

"There’s a significant gap between those with one dose and those with two so I would encourage everyone who had their first jab more than three weeks ago to get along to one of the many vaccine centres open on Super Saturday and get fully immunised. Health experts are telling us that we need both doses to significantly reduce our chances of contracting and getting ill from the virus. But more importantly, with both doses we are less likely to infect the ones we love and care about."

"This phenomenal rate of first doses clearly shows that our communities care about each other and our way of life. We want to protect what we care about - our whÄnau, friends, colleagues, and wider community. Many of which work in public-facing tourism and hospitality roles so need to protect themselves and their livelihood. So, check out the Southern Health website for details of times and locations for Super Saturday in our district and let’s get this done."

"I’ll be heading along to the Lake Hayes Pavilion to check in on how vaccinations are going down there. It’s open 10.00am until 3.00pm and there’s a free sausage sizzle for anyone receiving their first or second jab. There are also great incentives like a voucher prize draw at Five Mile Pharmacy in Queenstown and if you choose to get vaccinated at the TSS Earnslaw in Queenstown there’s a free coffee, free tour and a chance to win a host of great prizes like jet boat rides and Doubtful Sound cruises," added Mayor Boult.

"Upper Clutha folks can head along to the Aspiring Medical Centre or a drive through vaccination centre at the old Mitre 10 building on Cliff Wilson Drive. Although preferred, you don’t need to book an appointment at either."

On Tuesday, 12 October Mayor Boult put out the challenge to the district to "protect what we love" and get 95% of the eligible district fully immunised against COVID-19 with two doses by Christmas.

1 Anomalous data is being reviewed that records Chatham Islands with 112.78%