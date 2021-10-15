New Deputy Chair for Fire and Emergency NZ Board

Friday, 15 October, 2021 - 14:10

Malcom Inglis from Whanganui has been appointed as Deputy Chair of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Board.

Mr Inglis, a chartered accountant, has experience on a wide variety of boards and governance experience spanning health, education, local government and the not-for-profit sector. As a current New Zealand Land Search and Rescue volunteer Mr Inglis is familiar with volunteer-based organisations. He has been a Fire and Emergency Board member since 2018 and is the current Chair of the risk and audit subcommittee.

Mr Inglis has been appointed for a three-year term starting on 8 October 2021. He will support the Board Chair, Rebecca Keoghan, to lead Fire and Emergency through its unification phase, embedding its organisational structure, new systems and ways of working, and positive culture reform.

He has previously held Chair and Deputy Chair roles at the University College of Learning and has been Deputy Chair of other regional organisations. His appointment will contribute to a high performing Board.

