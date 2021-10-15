Environment Southland assessing contamination at Tiwai Point

Friday, 15 October, 2021 - 15:40

Environment Southland is leading a programme of work to identify the degree and impact of contamination at Tiwai Point, which includes analysing the detailed site investigation (DSI) report released today by New Zealand Aluminium Smelters.

The DSI report, which provides information about the contaminants found at the aluminium smelter site on Tiwai Point, is a key component of Environment Southland’s work.

Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips said the Council received the DSI report in August 2021. The council’s environmental consultants, EHS Support, have been analysing the report since then and will report their findings in late October.

"This report is an important part of our broader work programme to determine the extent of contamination at the site. We know there will be further investigations required beyond the analysis of this initial DSI report.

"We’re glad to have the expertise of EHS Support, who have international experience in smelter closures, to provide us with sound technical advice."

The next steps for Environment Southland will depend on the advice provided by EHS Support.

"We are working cooperatively with NZAS and are pleased to see the company providing information to the New Zealand public," Mr Phillips said.

We are aware of the exceedances identified in the DSI report and are investigating the matter and working through the issue with NZAS.

Mr Phillips said the Council’s role is to assess the extent of the contamination at the Tiwai Point site.

"This work is significant and complex. We need to make sure that the information we gather is technically robust and accurate so we can make confident and informed decisions.

"We will release more information about the analysis of the report when it is appropriate."

You can find more information about Environment Southland’s work programme for Tiwai on our website: https://www.es.govt.nz/environment/industry/new-zealand-aluminium-smelters