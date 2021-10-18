First stage of KiwiBuild apartments at Te Pa Tahuna sell out

Monday, 18 October, 2021 - 09:26

The first stage of KiwiBuild apartments at Te PÄ TÄhuna has sold out after strong demand from first home buyers.

The master-planned, residential development just a short walk from central Queenstown offered ten KiwiBuild homes to eligible buyers in the first stage, with more to come in the near future.

The ten apartments which have sold out were a mix of one- and two-bedroom homes.

KiwiBuild buyer Enrica Flore moved to Queenstown two years ago and is now proud to call the town her permanent home.

She was successful in purchasing a two-bedroom apartment at Te PÄ TÄhuna and says securing a spacious home so close to central Queenstown at a price she could afford was incredible.

"I had no hopes of getting it, it was one of those things like playing the lottery. I was saving for ages, but prices everywhere kept going up. Getting this house was a big help," she says.

Demand for both mainstream residential and KiwiBuild homes in the first stage of Te PÄ TÄhuna has been high, and all have sold out. There are currently just three remaining live-work units available for sale in this first stage release.

NgÄi Tahu Property General Manager Blair Forgie says enabling home ownership opportunities for first home buyers, especially considering the challenges of the current housing market, is a key part of the development.

"These apartments have been carefully designed, with an emphasis on practical living spaces and efficient heating and ventilation systems. Te PÄ TÄhuna will be at the heart of the urban renewal planned for Gorge Road and NgÄi Tahu Property is proud to be part of that."

Ray White real estate agent Cameron Reed says it has been an extremely rewarding part of the process to work closely with KiwiBuild buyers and help them achieve their dream of getting on the property ladder in Queenstown.

"I’ve really enjoyed helping people buy their first home close to central Queenstown. Seeing the excitement and joy that comes with a first home purchase is always very worthwhile."

An announcement of the release date for the next homes for sale at Te PÄ TÄhuna is expected later this year. These will include more KiwiBuild homes.