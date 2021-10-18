Working for Nature/Mahi mo te Taiao funding awarded

Monday, 18 October, 2021 - 10:17

In its second year, the Working for Nature/Mahi mÅ te Taiao fund has awarded environment grants to 25 projects across Marlborough in an effort to protect and restore native habitats on public, private or MÄori-owned land.

This year Council received 36 applications from community groups and landowners for projects ranging from small-scale plantings in forgotten vineyard corners to large-scale goat control in the Marlborough Sounds.

Environment subcommittee Chair, Councillor David Croad, said this year grants, the second round of Working for Nature/Mahi mÅ te Taiao funding, attracted a lot of interest which was great to see.

"Of the 36 applications received, seven were fully funded while 18 were partially funded. Overall, more than $250,000 was requested which exceeded the $90,000 fund, which was increased by $20,000 in its second year," Clr Croad said.

These grants were created to build on the success of the Tui to Town and Greening Marlborough programmes, which were replaced by the new, expanded scheme.

"It’s encouraging to see the expanded interest from the community to enhance and protect our natural environment in Marlborough. While we were unable to fund all applicants, it demonstrates the interest across Marlborough to create enduring outcomes for native biodiversity," Clr Croad said.

The grants were awarded under two categories, Habitat Marlborough and Protecting Marlborough, with applications assessed by a subcommittee of councillors, the Environment Committee Rural Representative and a representative from the Marlborough Landscape Group. The Habitat Marlborough projects will restore native habitats, improving biodiversity and freshwater quality. The Protecting Marlborough category is to control animal and plant pests that threaten native wildlife and habitats.

The subcommittee carried out its initial assessment and awarded grants based on a project’s merits, including biodiversity benefit; a clear project plan and outcomes; level of co-funding and in-kind contributions; long-term viability and community support. Successful applicants will complete their work by 1 June 2022, with verification by the Council.