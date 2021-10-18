Monday, 18 October, 2021 - 12:04

Following public consultation and approval by the WÄnaka Community Board in July, new parking arrangements around the Anderson Heights commercial area will begin on 1 November. Road markings and signage has been installed to help inform the public in advance but no enforcement will take place until this date.

Around 58 free parking spaces in Anderson Heights have been converted to free one-hour spaces whilst another ten have been converted into the three dedicated loading zones - two on Reece Crescent and one on Anderson Road.

WÄnaka Community Board Chair Barry Bruce said the aim of the new one-hour time limit was to free up on-street parking for the customers of local businesses in the immediate area.

"Public on-street parking is intended via the Council’s current bylaw to be used as overflow parking when spaces on business premises are fully used, and for visitor parking. At the moment a lot of on- street spaces in Anderson Heights are tied up by daily commuters and staff which limits the spaces available for customers," he said.

The old Mitre 10 car park remains available for free all-day parking for around 90 vehicles. New signage will be installed to direct drivers to this option.

"We recognise the new arrangements will require people to change their daily routines so I would encourage business owners to talk this through with their staff so everyone is prepared in advance.

The old Mitre 10 car park means there’s a good alternative for free all-day parking close to Anderson Heights businesses that can be promoted to staff and customers," said Mr Bruce.

Consultation was conducted with businesses, residents and property owners in the Anderson Heights commercial area in October 2020 and June 2021. This involved the distribution of flyers, visits by Council staff to affected businesses, an online interactive map and the opportunity to comment on specific parking issues in the area.

Feedback included comments on the need for loading zones, greater use of the old Mitre 10 car park after the business moved to Three Parks, the need for more parking in general, suggestions on the duration of timed parking in different areas, the fact that some vehicles had been parked without moving for more than a week at a time, and the concern that restricting parking would transfer the problem elsewhere.

QLDC Senior Transport Engineer Andrew Edgar said Council had considered all feedback carefully within the remit of the current bylaw.

"We’re confident the changes achieve a balance and will meet the parking needs of the area. There will be an initial period of education to remind people of the new restrictions before parking officers begin enforcement from 1 November," he said.

New signage on Cliff Wilson Street, Reece Crescent and Anderson Road identifies areas where free parking is restricted to one hour between 8.00am-6.00pm as well as the three loading zones.