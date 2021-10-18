Naenae pool plans unveiled - Hutt City Council

Monday, 18 October, 2021 - 14:00

Draft design plans for Naenae’s new Pool and Fitness Centre and been unveiled, giving locals their first opportunity to see what the new $68 million facility will look like.

The scope for the design was shaped by three months of community engagement, with a Community Advisory Group involved throughout the project.

Mayor Campbell Barry says Council heard loud and clear from the community and aquatic sporting groups on what they wanted to see.

"The new Naenae Pool is the community’s pool, so it’s our job to make sure that the detailed design reflects that," says Mayor Barry.

"The community has said we should retain a 50-metre pool and ensure there is lots of seating for schools and big events. We’ve also heard that the new building should be more accessible and include outdoor picnic and play spaces.

"Importantly, we’re making sure that the zoom tube is included, too, and that there is a party room for birthdays and other special occasions."

The design team worked with mana whenua and local Maori artists to build in the local cultural narrative. They’ve also worked with sustainability experts to ensure the new pool contributes to Council’s Carbon Zero target. The new pool is set to be one of the most environmentally friendly in New Zealand.

"Council has been able to tackle other key priorities that improve accessibility, increase safe access through Walter Mildenhall Park, and make better connections with Hilary Court. The aim is for the new pool to be built in a way that supports the revitalisation of Naenae’s town centre, and I think the designers have achieved that," says Mayor Barry.

"This will be the last opportunity for public submissions before we proceed with construction, so it’s important that anyone who is interested in the new pool gives us their feedback now."

You can review the designs and complete feedback forms at the Coco Pop Up and Naenae Markets on Saturday mornings up to and including November 6 between 10am-12pm, and at Naenae library every day until November 8. To take part online, go to: www.huttcity/naenaepool