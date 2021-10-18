Pixies shelter subject to harassment

Monday, 18 October, 2021 - 14:04

Pixies Animal Rescue Charity wish to respond to a hit piece recently published by another rescue organisation which took on some of their animals, after Pixies sought relief when we were broken in to and animals killed by an intruder. A crime occurring days after the owner Charmaine Wolmarans received death threats from a violent offender through the anti Pixies hate web-page.

The Hamilton based organisation which initially helped, has on Sunday harshly defamed Pixies Rescue in a Facebook post with shrill false claims like that the Pixies cats arrived stinking of urine. This rant opener is easily discredited, because SPCA staff invited to assist us who aided in loading the cats for their journey saw that simply was not the case. No such concern was ever raised.

We assure our community that there are no active SPCA complaints. All is well. Our last contact was on Friday when they granted help with desexing vouchers. The SPCA are well aware that Pixies is the target of a well-orchestrated hate campaign run by 3 determined women aiming to shut us down. We believe that the Rescue speaking out against us was influenced and recruited to this harassment campaign. The harassment has also targeted other rescue organisations - Police are aware. We are aware one of our harassers already has a restraining order taken out by an unrelated party to us. Our lawyers seek a solid legal resolution.

Regarding the substance of claims made. We don’t simply euthanise cats because of FIV and we do not consider that is a foregone conclusion in our protocols. We were doing our best to save these cats as we have excellent quarantine facilities. We cannot speak to or judge the euthanasia decisions of other rescues, but on leaving us these few cats that the other rescue charity say they have euthanased were not candidates for that. We are sad to have heard first via a hateful post on FB that a few of our former residents were euthanased at the other rescue charitie's discretion. Cats staff cared deeply for.

To address accusations of overcrowding long term causing poor health - well that is incorrect. People including other rescues are welcome to walk through our facility. We have space for 75 cats and there were only 38 cats with us. The majority were out in foster or were newbies that came in the weeks just before and during lockdown. There was a waiting list for our sick cats to get into see vets because during level 4 mainly only emergencies were attended to. Some of them were rightly being administered itrazole for ringworm and doxy paste for flu. This is care not neglect.

On earlier dates we have struggled with overcrowding, because we helped two rescues with huge colonies. It was unfortunate and we will avoid taking on too much in future. We believe that the organisation defaming us has been swept up in gossip both false and/or based on prior issues. At the time of relocating our animals to them, after the break in crisis, there was no over crowding or related disease transmission. Indeed, we have a great quarantine area and sufficient volunteers. If other cats than those we knew were ill had shown up positive for anything serious then it’s possible that transporting them bought them in close proximity.

It is disappointing to know that another rescue is caught up in the lies and innuendo being put about by a small group of people engaged in stirring vigilantes and hate, when SPCA can easily deal with issues if any such were present. Pixies has been hacked and are unable to even run the Facebook business page. Indecent footage of the crime scene of the killed animals was stolen from our devices and uploaded and so much more has transpired, so it is apparent the harassment campaign is very pervasive and is intended to continue endlessly. We have no avenue other than a media release to address misinformation affecting our rescue, given the hacking.

