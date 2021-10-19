Super Saturday vaccinations gather community for action in Whanganui

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 - 11:08

Whanganui District Health Board reached out to it’s communities to get in and get jabbed, and the communities responded!

"With over ten clinics running through the Rohe, we saw a great response from the communities wanting to protect themselves, their whanau, and their friends and work mates.

WDHB clinics covered from Ruapehu through to Rangitikei, with music, food, and other incentives being offered.

The intent was to create clinics which were whanau friendly, have the opportunity for a safe space for those who wanted a chat, or needed extra reassurance, all with a little bit of fun added to the mix!

This couldn’t have happened without the amazing teams behind the scenes. Our absolute thanks to all the people who turned up on the day to get vaccinated, our vaccination teams, administration teams, primary care and iwi providers, amazing sponsors who gifted vouchers, food and coffee, our entertainers and many more. For our community-by our community".-Louise Allsopp Whanganui District Health Board Lead.

With over 1500 people vaccinated on Saturday, we are happy with the community response, but we still have work to do. We encourage workplaces, churches, social groups and whanau groups to reach out. We can send a team to you, and if you have difficulty leaving your home, we can also send a nurse to your home-just give us a ring and we will work with you to assist getting this done.

There will be clinics running as usual all week at normal locations, and also a range of Pop Up clinics:

Tuesday 19th October 4-6pm at Springvale Stadium Touch grounds

Saturday 23rd October 10am-4pm Four Square Cross Street, Castlecliff

Sunday 24th October 10am-3pm Marton New World and

10am-4pm Rangiora Street, Castlecliff

Professionals are always on hand to discuss concerns, answer questions and provide advice and comfort-please reach out. We are all in this together, and the best response to protect our Rohe, is to get the vaccination. Let’s spend summer with our loved ones whanau, not in lockdowns.