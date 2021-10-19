Camping opens this weekend - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 - 13:35

More than 60 permits have already been applied for as camping season gets underway this Labour Weekend in TairÄwhiti.

From Saturday October 23 campers are allowed to set up camp at Seasonal Camping areas found on our website.

https://www.gdc.govt.nz/recreation/summer-camping

Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says having that many permit applications already is a great start to the season.

"We would like to remind campers of the new rules in effect with the introduction of the Freedom Camping Bylaw 2021.

https://www.gdc.govt.nz/council/plans-policies-and-bylaws/bylaws/tairawhiti-freedom-camping-bylaw-2021

"Permits are free this year, however, must be applied for before you set up camp.

"This can be done either online or at our customer services desk on Fitzherbert Street.

"Please remember, no one can claim a specific site by putting down a tarpaulin. There are no reservations for camping."

Ms Thatcher Swann says rubbish bags will no longer be given out with permits.

"We ask all campers to please take your rubbish with you."

Rubbish bags can be dropped off at the city’s waste transfer station in Innes Street with a rubbish sticker attached. These can be bought from all dairies and supermarkets.

The transfer station also has an area for all recycling to be accepted.

Ms Thatcher Swann says Council inspectors will patrol seasonal camping areas to make sure the new rules are being stuck to.

"These rules are for the sustainability of our beaches, and of a past time we all enjoy.

We wish everyone a safe, happy and rule-abiding camping season."

The season ends on 30 April 2022.

To apply for a permit please visit our website. https://onlineservices.gdc.govt.nz/online-services/new/summer-camping/step/1