Ombudsman’s 2020-2021 Annual Report published

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 - 14:11

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has today published the 2020/2021 Annual Report.

The report details the Ombudsman’s work over the past year against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic continues to create new challenges for us all. For my work over the past year, and into the new year, this has meant new issues, complaint types and places of inspection emerging," Mr Boshier says.

Despite the limitations imposed by lockdowns and alert level restrictions, inspections of places of detention, including MIQ facilities, continued and a high number of investigations were completed.

A large volume of complaints were also received and resolved in the 2020/2021 year, including about the managed isolation and quarantine system, and border exemptions.

"I am pleased to say 72 percent of all complaints were completed within three months, 82 percent within six months and 93 percent within 12 months," Mr Boshier says.

As well as the Annual Report, the Ombudsman’s Strategic Intentions for 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2026 was also published today.

It outlines the Ombudsman’s work plan and outcomes framework for the next five years.

"This is a blueprint for my office which is expanding into areas including formal inspections of privately run aged care facilities and managed isolation and quarantine facilities," Mr Boshier says.

You can read the Annual Report here, and the Strategic Intentions here.

https://www.ombudsman.parliament.nz/resources/annual-report-20202021

https://www.ombudsman.parliament.nz/resources/strategic-intentions-2021-26