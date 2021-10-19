Retail Quarter preparations begin - Dunedin City Council

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 - 14:34

The Dunedin City Council starts this week on enabling works to prepare for the Retail Quarter (George Street) upgrade.

The first stage of the enabling works will be carried out on London and Filleul Streets. The focus of these works will be to replace old drinking water, wastewater and stormwater pipes.

These improvements will support the wider George Street upgrade works, which will begin early next year, by improving traffic flows on London, Filleul and Great King Streets. The works will also include improvements to road safety and access to car parking facilities in the area.

The DCC General Manager Infrastructure and Development Simon Drew says, "We’re starting the enabling works at the George Street end of London Street and working towards Filleul Street in stages. We’ll be digging up parts of London and Filleul Streets to replace the 80-year-old pipes and upgrade the kerb, channelling and footpaths."

Parts of London and Filleul Streets will be closed but resident access will still be available. The DCC is asking people to allow extra time if they need to travel in this area as there will be delays

The work started this week and road closures will take effect from next Tuesday, 26 October. The work is expected to be completed by Christmas, depending on weather conditions.