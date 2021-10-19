Optimism for housing projects in Porirua

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 - 19:37

Efforts to increase housing supply and improve housing affordability in Porirua took a big step forward last Friday, with the announcement of funding for three projects.

In June, expressions of interest to the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) were made for projects in the Northern Growth Area (on the hills past Plimmerton) Whitby and Western Porirua. Together, these developments could mean thousands more homes for the city in the coming years.

The contestable KÄinga Ora-administered IAF provides an opportunity to source significant external funding for infrastructure to enable housing without a significant impact on the Council’s rate levels. It is a key component of the Government’s $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund, announced in March.

Porirua is expecting plenty of growth in the coming years, so being shortlisted for the next stage is hugely positive, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says.

"Lack of housing including affordable options is one of the significant challenges we face in our city, so providing the funding to unlock much-needed infrastructure here is game-changing," she says.

"We’re on the same wavelength as Government and we’re very optimistic that along with our partners, NgÄti Toa, and key developers in the city, that we have some great proposals. The Government announcement enabling further housing intensification through the National Policy Statement on Urban Development is another step in the right direction and we will be working to get these changes into our Proposed District Plan.

"We see Porirua has many options for future housing for the region."

The request for the proposal stage of the IAF closes on 17 December.

The three Porirua City Council proposals are:

Northern Growth Area (Plimmerton Developments Ltd, Barber Commercial, Classic Homes)

6000 homes and associated amenities such as commercial, education, community and retirement villages. Stage 1 involves Plimmerton Farm, consisting of 2000 homes on 384ha, with one-third set aside for natural wetlands.

Western Porirua (NgÄti Toa Rangatira)

Supporting NgÄti Toa in their aspirations to build houses in the west of the city.

This proposal includes developments and upgrades in Elsdon, TakapÅ«wÄhia and western Porirua, which could see net increase of 1800 houses.

Whitby (Belgravia Capital Ltd)

300 homes, mainly terrace houses and apartments.