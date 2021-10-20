New giant inflatable installation comes to Civic Square - Hastings District Council

Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 - 14:46

Two years ago we had the giant inflatable "Shrooms", and this year visitors to Civic Square in Hastings will be treated to a giant inflatable "Cactus Garden".

From tomorrow, six giant cacti will have sprouted up in the square, brought to Hastings by Vesica Aotearoa and designed by the clever Amigo and Amigo team who created the Shrooms that appeared in 2019.

The Sydney-based Amigo and Amigo artistic studio exhibits its works all over the world, and Hastings District Council is excited to be featuring more of its creations over the coming three weeks.

Council’s city centre activation officer Andrea Taffe said this is a joyful installation, which will be lit up at night.

"We invite the community to come down and immerse themselves in the fun and joyful garden full of vibrant colours and shapes - a character-filled cactus forest.

"These two to six metre high inflatables come alive at night creating a welcoming atmosphere that makes you want to play and explore these magical works, so be sure to stop by next time you are in town."

This installation is funded from Council’s City Centre Activation Fund and will be in place from October 21 to November 2.