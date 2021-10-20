Dame Cindy Kiro to be sworn in as New Zealand’s 22nd Governor-General - DIA

Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 - 16:06

Dame Alcyion Cynthia (Cindy) Kiro will be sworn in as New Zealand’s first wahine MÄori Governor-General in a ceremony at Parliament House in Wellington tomorrow, 21 October.

The ceremony is the most significant State event since the opening of Parliament last November.

Dame Cindy will take the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office, administered by the Chief Justice of New Zealand, Rt Hon Helen Winkelmann. The Commission of Appointment will be read in both English and te reo MÄori. A Proclamation will then be read declaring that Dame Cindy has assumed the office of Governor-General. Both Dame Cindy and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will deliver an address.

Dame Cindy becomes Governor-General after a highly distinguished career in academic and leadership positions across a number of fields and organisations.

She was most recently Chief Executive of the Royal Society - Te Aparangi, which advances research and scholarly activity in science, technology and the humanities, and raises public understanding of those fields.

Dame Cindy was previously the Children’s Commissioner, had leadership roles at several New Zealand universities, including Pro Vice-Chancellor Maori at the University of Auckland, extensive health sector experience, and a number of roles in community and voluntary organisations.

Dame Cindy was born in Whangarei, Northland, in 1958, the eldest of six children. She is of Ngapuhi, Ngati Hine, Ngati Kahu and British descent. She has a level of fluency in te reo Maori.

Dame Cindy succeeds Dame Patsy Reddy whose five-year term ended last month.

At COVID Alert Level 2, some elements of the traditional swearing-in ceremony cannot take place. These include a powhiri, military honours, and a formal reception. Dame Cindy’s whanau resident in Auckland are regrettably unable to attend.