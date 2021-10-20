Traditional Maori musical instruments launched into virtual reality - University of Waikato

Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 - 16:15

Nga taonga puoro, traditional Maori musical instruments, have been launched into the realm of virtual reality in a new project created at the University of Waikato.

Rangi Tuwhera Open Sky is led by University of Waikato Professor of Music, Martin Lodge, and introduces the putorino, a traditional Maori musical instrument, to audiences who can interact with an instrument through virtual reality headsets and controllers.

The VR work made its debut at ImagineNative, the world’s largest festival of indigenous film and media, this week, and Professor Lodge says they are now working on expanding the project for a global audience.

Professor Lodge says the idea to bring traditional Maori instruments into virtual reality was conceived after he began thinking about how to introduce the Conservatorium of Music’s beautiful collection of taonga puoro to a wider audience.

"A whakatauki in mind was ‘Tohaina o painga ki te ao’ - Share your gifts with the world - and the growing importance of digital media and expanded reality seemed a possible way to do this," says Professor Lodge.

With the help of funding from University’s Strategic Investment Funds, Professor Lodge drew together a team of largely Maori colleagues from across a spectrum of disciplines. Composer Dame Gillian Karawe Whitehead (Ngai Te Rangi) and Brian Flintoff, creator of the University of Waikato’s collection who personally carved the putorino played in the film, provided guidance, while the instrument was played by tohunga taonga puoro, Horomona Horo, (Ngapuhi, Taranaki, Ngati Porou).

Horomona says the finished work is an exciting, rich, and deep traditionally based story.

"Rangi Tuwhera Open Sky sees the practice of taonga puoro reinvigorated through virtual reality, uplifting this ancestral knowledge into the modern era and interweaving the practice of taonga puoro with people in an awe-inspiring journey."

Artistic direction for the virtual reality in the film was by director Kat Lintott (Ngai Tahu) and renowned sound designer and filmmaker Dave Whitehead (Ngati Porou, Ngati Kahungunu). Production and programming of the virtual reality elements was handled by Wrestler, a specialist multimedia production company in Wellington.

"The year-long research collaboration to bring the story of this putorino carved by Brian Flintoff to life in virtual reality has been such an amazing experience. Personally, it has helped me to connect deeper to my whakapapa and for the community it has helped educate more people about taonga puoro," says Lintott.

A local launch of the virtual reality experience will take place once Covid-19 alert levels permit.