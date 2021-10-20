Funding flows to Murihiku Southland arts, culture and heritage sector

Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 - 18:25

Arts, culture and heritage organisations who took part in the Murihiku Te Urungi Innovating Aotearoa event will receive a total of $645,000 from the Cultural Sector Innovation Fund.

ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage has published details of the latest funding awards here on its website. In Murihiku, 18 seed funding proposals seeking $20,000 were presented and 9 were funded a total of $180,000, while two of nine project proposals were funded a total of $465,000.

The Murihiku recipients were published alongside other Te Wai Pounamu centres where outcomes have been finalised, Åtautahi and Åtepoti. This funding includes $2.18 million for projects and $500,000 for seed funding, a total of $2.68 million for this tranche.

Deputy Chief Executive Te Aka TÅ«hono Investment and Outcomes Joe Fowler said proposals being funded often have innovative approaches to systems and support networks, including the development of new models that could support a more sustainable future. Several participants also identified innovative ways of transmitting mÄtauranga MÄori, and others identified ways to support Pacific practitioners and their audiences.

"The strength of the proposals submitted by participants in Te Waipounamu so far has shown us that the sector, while challenged under the COVID-19 response, is ambitious about its future.

"It’s particularly pleasing to see seed funding awarded to nine early-stage proposals received in Murihiku to develop the ideas and test opportunities. This funding gives organisations the resources and time to take their next steps towards really innovative work for their community and the sector.

"We are excited to see where these unique, locally significant projects could go."

Further funding from an event held in Hokitika will be confirmed in the coming weeks, and a final South Island event is confirmed for Nelson Tauihu-o-te-Waka Marlborough on 12-December.

What is the Innovation Fund?

The Innovation Fund is part of the broader Arts and Culture COVID Recovery package of $374 million. The aim of the Innovation Fund is to improve sustainability and resilience of the cultural sector, provide commercial opportunities, and improve access and participation through innovation.

Phase one of the Innovation Fund programme was being delivered by a nationwide kanohi ki te kanohi face-to-face event series, Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa. The escalation in alert levels due to COVID-19, has necessitated a move to an online format so the fund can continue to reach across the regions to support the arts and culture sector.

The remaining 2021 Te Urungi events have now been confirmed, with more details on the ManatÅ« Taonga website.

ManawatÅ«-Whanganui 30-31 October (online event)

Napier Te Matau-a-MÄui 12-14 November

Waikato 26-28 November

Tauihu-o-te-Waka Marlborough and WhakatÅ«, Nelson 10-12 December

The Kerikeri Te Tai Tokerau event has been rescheduled to early 2022 in the hope it can be delivered kanohi ki te kanohi. Other events to be scheduled for 2022 include TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland and TÅ«ranganui-a-Kiwa Gisborne communities.