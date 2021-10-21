Neil Finn set to perform at 'virtual dinner party' for So They Can

Thursday, 21 October, 2021 - 10:25

A star-studded line up, including globally celebrated, Kiwi singer-songwriter, Neil Finn, is coming together to raise funds for New Zealand non-profit organisation, So They Can at the charity’s inaugural, virtual Global Dinner on Saturday 20th November 2021 from 7:30pm.

Neil will be joined online by Australian TV presenter and fellow So They Can Ambassador, Peter Overton, together with internationally-recognised restaurateur and chef, Luke Mangan.

Guests will have the opportunity to join Luke and Peter virtually for an online cooking class, streamed live from Luke Mangan’s Sydney restaurant, ‘glass brasserie’. Luke will take guests through the preparation of a two-course meal to enjoy at home, while Peter will entertain guests as the event’s MC and Luke’s sous chef.

Once the chopping boards are down, Auckland-based Musician, Neil Finn will tune in from his home studio and treat the online guests to a special and intimate live performance: "So They Can is achieving so much for children living in poverty through education. I'm proud to be a So They Can ambassador and I'm looking forward to celebrating with their community and performing a couple of songs live at their Global Dinner in November", says Neil.

Luke Mangan, a leading Australian restaurateur and chef says, "I’m really excited to be joining my good friend Peter Overton in the kitchen of my restaurant, glass brasserie this November for So They Can's Global Dinner. Together, we’ll be showing So They Can's event guests how to cook a delicious two course meal with the aim of raising funds for So They Can's empowerment and education programs in East Africa."

Breaking the poverty and hunger cycle through education

The international NGO hopes that its inaugural Global Dinner will increase awareness of the challenges faced by vulnerable children living in poverty in East Africa, and raise funds to enable them to attend school, where students receive access to education, meals and safe drinking water.

Since 2010, So They Can has been working to improve the quality of education in Kenya and Tanzania. The NGO partners with 42 government schools to deliver a number of education and empowerment programs, such as their School Feeding Project, that is essential to improve attendance rates and academic performance.

"Hunger is a huge problem in our communities. Many children fall asleep at their desks due to being so underfed, burning all the energy they have walking, sometimes hours, to school. Our feeding project plays a vital role in keeping children healthy, safe and nourished, so they can continue to stay in school and receive the education every child deserves", says Wanaka-based CEO and Co-Founder, Cassandra Treadwell.

The global event hopes to inspire Kiwis around the country to come together and work alongside other global communities to help vulnerable children beyond our shores. In the lead up and on the night, So They Can aims to raise $60,000 - enough to establish and maintain sustainable feeding programs in 3 schools that they support in Kenya and Tanzania.

Hallu Primary School in Tanzania is one such school where the introduction of a school feeding project has made a dramatic impact. Henry, the head teacher at the school said: "Thank you So They Can for helping us encourage the implementation of our feeding program and showcase its importance to our community...now our pupils are enjoying learning at school through the provision of food."

To find out more and to join the Global Dinner, visit www.sotheycan.org/globaldinner