New road now open - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 21 October, 2021 - 12:13

Work is complete and the new road connecting Potae Avenue with Nelson Road is now open.

Work on the $1.8m project began late last year, and involved the installation of a new culvert across Hapara stream, road construction, and a new footpath installation.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the project was identified as a priority by the community in the Council long-term plan.

As the Lytton West and Taruheru subdivisions continue to grow, she expects the connection to improve access and traffic circulation in the Lytton West and Nelson Road area, particularly around the schools nearby.

"We’ve already seen how popular the new route has been with pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, and we’re excited to officially open this important connection."

Gisborne District Council Journeys Capital Manager Darren Cox said energy efficient LED street lighting, speed control crossings and recessed parking are a few of the safety features of the project.

"This was an exciting project to be involved with, and although it has taken a little longer than expected, it’s been worth the wait."

Originally expected to be open earlier this year, work was delayed by weather, utility services, and more recently, Covid-19.

Mr Cox said while challenges delayed the project, he’s grateful for the support received from residents and Sonrise Christian School.