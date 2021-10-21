Tairawhiti tops registrations for ShakeOut - Gisborne DC

Thursday, 21 October, 2021 - 12:46

TairÄwhiti tops the leaderboard with the number of registrations for ShakeOut -- our annual earthquake drill and tsunami hÄªkoi on next Thursday 28 October.

Results released this week show 17 per cent of registrations in Aotearoa have come from TairÄwhiti, with Wellington a close second at 15 per cent.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says it’s great to see such high participation from our community.

"It’s crucial we have a plan and know what to do.

"Our region has a high seismic risk. The Hikurangi Subduction zone is right on our coast, and we are also vulnerable to distant tsunamis off South America.

"Please sign up and take part."

ShakeOut starts at 9.30am next Thursday. People are asked to drop, cover, and hold for one minute then walk to an evacuation area outside a tsunami evacuation zone.

Tsunami inundation and evacuation maps are on our website. https://gdc-web.squiz.cloud/services/civil-defence/tsunami-inundation-and-evacuation-maps

To sign up for ShakeOut follow this link. https://getready.govt.nz/involved/shakeout/sign-up