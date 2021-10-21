Arts get $25,000 funding boost - Gisborne DC

Thursday, 21 October, 2021 - 13:34

Council announces the latest round of grants under the Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) with eight diverse groups being given a collective boost of $25,000.

Exhibitions, music events and creative workshops have all been supported with this funding.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says it’s important to celebrate the arts, as they bring the sounds, culture, and colour to every community.

"Covid has hit the art sector particularly hard.

"As a Council we are always keen to support our local artists, who bring us a diverse range of creative endeavours to ensure our whole community can support them and enjoy their wonderful offerings.

"Last week we saw how our community came out in their thousands and enjoyed Te TairÄwhiti Arts Festival. I know these events will be supported too, and we are grateful they applied for help through the CCS."

The upcoming events include art exhibitions, Through a veil - an interactive art experience - and Eclecticism - an exhibition and workshop by local women artists.

On the music side The Gisborne Country Music Awards and the heavy metal festival Smashfest X 2022 have also been supported.

A week-long workshop called Lip Sync, Kanikani, Twerk off is for rangitahi (youth) MÄori actors to start building relationships and practice acting skills.

Te Ara Patupaiarehe has been funded to create, develop, and install 60 fairy doors on Manutahi Hill in Ruatorea. Each fairy door will have its own QR code and NgÄti Porou stories. This is a collaborative project with Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Te Waiu o Ngati Porou and NgÄti Porou Whanui Forests Limited.

Gisborne Print Makers will continue their printmaking courses at Lysnar House Studios as they have for 45 years. And Muster Vibrant Rural Communities, a new company to keep those in the country connected, was also given a boost.

Grants under CCS are given out two times a year. To apply for funding visit Council’s website.

https://www.gdc.govt.nz/council/funding-streams/creative-communities-funding