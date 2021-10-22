Waikato motorists warned expect delays and plan ahead

Friday, 22 October, 2021 - 10:38

The next stages of safety improvements to Ruakura Road, and a road closure on Silverdale Road are set to get underway in the coming days.

The Ruakura area is a hive of activity with construction work happening on several transport projects, which will ensure Hamiltonians enjoy a connected, vibrant, attractive, and prosperous community.

As a result, from next week (Tuesday 26 October) Ruakura Road between Ruakura Lane and Silverdale Road will be closed to motorists until late December as part of the Ruakura Road Urban Upgrade project.

The section of Ruakura Road currently closed, between Wairere Drive and Ruakura Lane (including the entrance to Nottingham Drive), will reopen at the same time with minor works still to be completed.

Similarly, Silverdale Road between Hillcrest Road and Ruakura Road will close from Tuesday 26 October (as part of the Ruakura Key Transport Connections project) until mid-November. This is to allow the team to ‘tie-in’ the newly built realigned Silverdale Road and to start constructing the new Ruakura Road/Silverdale Road signalised intersection.

The continued works will mean significant disruption, detours and potential delays. People are encouraged to travel outside peak hours if they can or leave earlier than they normally would. There will also be disruption to the bus network and users should visit busit.co.nz for more information.

The Ruakura Road Urban Upgrade project is scheduled for completion by December 2021. The Ruakura Key Transport Connections project will be opened and operational to align with the opening of the Waikato Expressway.

Both projects support Council’s commitment to shaping a city that’s easy to get around while creating safer environments for road users, pedestrians, and people on bikes. The two projects are essential for supporting the development of the Inland Port and linking Ruakura with the central city and the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway.