Possum control operation underway at Levin's Kimberley Reserve

Friday, 22 October, 2021 - 11:31

OSPRI New Zealand are carrying out a possum control operation at Kimberley Reserve. OSPRI are leaders in national pest control, providing a traceability scheme to help create a Tuberculosis free New Zealand.

Possums are the main source of Tuberculosis (TB) in New Zealand, a bacterial disease which attacks the lungs and other organs. Possums eat native plants and are a major threat to our birdlife. By keeping possum numbers low our native wildlife and bush get a chance to thrive.

OSPRI control a group of over 100 management areas including Kimberley Reserve, targeted according to disease patterns, geographical features, control history, and future control needs.

The focus of the pest control operation is to reduce the number of possums that could carry and spread TB in the area.

OSPRI are currently setting up the bait stations at Kimberley Reserve, placed in trees which will last for up to six months. They will do twice-weekly scans of the areas affected to remove any dead carcasses.

It is highly recommended that recreational users and dog walkers remain on the formed paths and if animals are being exercised, they are kept on a leash.