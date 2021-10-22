No reports of damage from 5.2 earthquake near Taumarunui

Friday, 22 October, 2021 - 11:33

Ruapehu Civil Defence says that no reports of damage or other issues have been reported from the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that was centered to the south-west of Taumarunui.

GNS science reported the earthquake at a depth of 210km and shaking as weak.

Ruapehu Controller Clive Manley said that Council’s civil defence team were ready to react to any calls for assistance but at this stage none have been received.