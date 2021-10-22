Labour Weekend chance to work on Auckland's rail lines - KiwiRail

Friday, 22 October, 2021 - 15:03

Buses will replace trains in Auckland this Labour Weekend as KiwiRail teams work on the $1.5 billion dollar suite of projects readying the network for the opening of the City Rail Link.

KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer Todd Moyle says the Auckland Metro Rail Programme is building a better network to improve services for Auckland Transport's passengers and for our freight customers.

"The Government investment allows us to fix the older parts of the network and to bring the metro up to the international standard that is needed to service this growing region.

"It is challenging to get these transformative projects done on a live network with trains running day and night. We understand that halting trains will impact the city's train users and apologise for this.

"Typically, patronage is lower over public holidays, so we take advantage of those times to get out onto the tracks and get big pieces of work done. Huge planning has gone into these three days of uninterrupted track access to ensure we make the most of every hour the metro is closed to trains.

"This weekend is the start of a busy summer for us, with further network-wide closures planned for weekends in November, and an extended closure over the Christmas Holiday period.

Teams will be working at multiple locations along the Southern line, including Britomart and Newmarket, at the busy Westfield and Wiri junctions, and to prepare for the extension of electrification from Papakura to Pukekohe.

Other works include major track repairs on the Eastern Line at Glen Innes, and a level crossing upgrade on the Western Line at Henderson.