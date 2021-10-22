NPDC Covid update Friday 22 October

Friday, 22 October, 2021 - 14:57

"We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, people are dying from Covid and the Government has been signaling for months vaccination is our ticket to a more normal future. To put it simply, if we want to party this summer at the TSB Festival of Lights or go to concerts at the Bowl in Pukekura Park, we all need to do our bit and get doubled jabbed. We’ve been working to support the Taranaki District Health Board to implement the Government’s vaccination plan with Iwi to try to keep Delta out, boost the local economy and keep our families and friends safe," says Neil Holdom Mayor of the New Plymouth District.

Traffic light system

The Government has made it clear that we need to get vaccinated if we want life to get back to normal.

It has announced a new traffic light system this morning that will replace the Covid Alert Level system when every DHB region hits a 90% vaccination rate.

Limits on numbers, social distancing, contact tracing and mask-wearing rules in public places will continue, but some of these measures might be eased with the introduction of vaccination certificates.

It will allow "highly targeted, localised lockdowns" and sets different rules for Green, Orange and Red levels:

Green - when there are limited community cases and the health system is coping.

Orange - when community cases are rising and the health system is under pressure.

Red - when we need to protect at-risk people and prevent our hospitals being overrun with cases.

The current Covid Alert Level system stays in place across Aotearoa until all DHBs hit the 90% vax rate, except:

Auckland may move in to the system ahead of the rest of the country when its three DHB’s hit the 90% rate.

Full details on the traffic light system are here on the Government’s Covid website.

Come on team, the message is clear, let’s vax to the max.

Caption: If we want to enjoy the TSB Festival of the Lights and our summer season at the Bowl of Brooklands we need to get double jabbed.

