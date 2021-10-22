Waka Kotahi confirms funding for initial roading response

Friday, 22 October, 2021 - 17:05

Marlborough’s recovery from the July storm event has had a boost with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency confirming today it will fund 95 percent of the costs of the initial response phase.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency considered the request for an enhanced financial assistance rate (FAR) for the recovery work from the Marlborough District Council.

"I am pleased to confirm that a bespoke FAR of 95 percent has been approved for the response phase (currently estimated at $21.7 million) given the scale of the recovery," said Emma Speight, Director Regional Relationships, Greater Wellington and Top of the South for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Waka Kotahi’s emergency policy provides for the first 10 percent of costs at the normal FAR of 51 percent for the Marlborough District Council, following which the 95 percent FAR will apply.

Mayor John Leggett welcomed the news saying Marlborough faced a lengthy recovery after the storm caused widespread flooding and damage, resulting in a local state of emergency in the region.

"This is good news for our region and we greatly appreciate the support of Waka Kotahi to help us deal with the devastation to our local roads from this weather event. On behalf of all our affected communities, we extend our thanks," he said.

"The local roads hit hardest by the storm were Queen Charlotte Drive, Kenepuru Road and its various associated roads, Waihopai Valley, Northbank and the Awatere Valley Road. It’s been said, in places, some of the damage is as severe as that seen following the KaikÅura Earthquake," he said.

Once the total cost for the recovery phase is known, the FAR for the final phase will be reassessed and taken to the Waka Kotahi board in 2022. "It should be noted that the board’s consideration of the recovery phase FAR will be contingent on available funds," Emma Speight said.