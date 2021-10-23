Whanganui Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 23 October, 2021 - 20:21

One lucky Lotto player will be having a long weekend to remember after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Victoria Ave in Whanganui.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after each winning $100,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at New World Warkworth in Warkworth and Katikati Paper Plus and Post Shop in Katikati.

Auckland and parts of Waikato are currently at Alert Level 3. Lotto NZ counters in Auckland that are located in stores that offer essential services are allowed to open at Alert Level 3 should they choose to.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters outside the Auckland region are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland remains in Alert Level 3. During this time, we will continue using computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.