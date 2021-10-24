Plan ahead and return home safely this Labour Weekend - police

Sunday, 24 October, 2021 - 17:40

With seven people dead on our roads this long weekend and over 36 hours to go, Police are imploring motorists to drive safely.

"While our investigators work to understand how these crashes occurred, preliminary information tells us alcohol, speed, no seatbelts, distractions and poor decisions are likely to feature, and the consequences have proved to be devastating," says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director of the National Road Policing Centre.

"It’s already been a horrific holiday weekend on the country’s roads and a number of families have been changed forever."

The official holiday period ends at 6am on Tuesday morning.

"Any number of deaths is too many, but we don’t want the number of deaths or injuries this weekend to get any higher."

Police are expecting the roads to be very busy with a significant amount of traffic and delays across the country tomorrow as people head home from their long weekends.

"Please keep calm and be patient on the road, and accept that some delays are likely on your journey home," says Superintendent Greally.

"Police can’t be everywhere all of the time.

Drivers need to take responsibility for their actions when operating a vehicle and focus on getting everybody in their vehicle to their destination safely.

"Plan ahead, watch your speed and following distances, pay attention to the conditions, stop and take a break if you’re feeling fatigued, and allow plenty of time for a safe trip home"