Mud farming a big brown smudge on our clean green image - Extinction Rebellion

Monday, 25 October, 2021 - 13:54

PÄmu, formerly known as Landcorp, is being called out for the "cruel and polluting" practice of mud-farming, dirtying the country’s clean, green image. Mud farming is a term coined when cows are intensively grazed and live for extended periods in sometimes belly-deep in mud.

Climate change activism group, Extinction Rebellion, says the practice has to stop.

"PÄmu is New Zealand’s largest farm company, and the country’s biggest mud farmer. It’s cruel to the animals and damaging to freshwater, where it’s the main cause of sediment pollution in our streams, rivers and estuaries. It’s also the most intense source of nitrate in groundwater, and one of the main causes of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere," says Jen Olsen, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion.

"It’s also great big brown, muddy smudge on our clean, green image."

Extinction Rebellion understands the chairman of PÄmu, Warren Parker, knows the misery mud farming causes to animals, ruins rivers, poisons groundwater and accelerates climate change, but has done little to change it.

"We need PÄmu to be a leader here. Instead, we have one man knowingly driving this nasty, polluting practice of intensive farming that is ruining our land and animals."

Jen says the practice must stop.

"Mud farming is toxic to our future and to PÄmu’s business interests, creating significant risks to its capital - being the land, water, animals, people and the society that it operates in. The Minister overseeing PÄmu (and Warren Parker’s performance) is David Clark. Together it is their obligation to be good stewards of our farm company."

Extinction Rebellion is calling for New Zealanders to say no to mud-farming by contacting the minister David Clark d.clark@parliament.govt.nz