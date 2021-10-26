Earthquake-prone building identification in Dunedin underway

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 - 12:05

Work is underway to identify earthquake-prone buildings in Dunedin, with an estimated 3000 buildings likely to require assessment.

Dunedin City Council Chief Executive Sandy Graham says, "Dunedin City is a low-risk seismic zone and, like councils around the region and across the country, the DCC is legally required to assess and identify earthquake-prone buildings."

Owners of privately and publicly owned buildings, including the DCC, will be contacted by the DCC’s Building Services team (as regulator) if they need an assessment to determine whether a building is earthquake-prone.

Assessments have been completed for 63 DCC buildings, with reports indicating that 42 of these are not earthquake-prone, including the Dunedin Railway Station. Reports for 21 buildings show they are likely to be classified as earthquake-prone after Building Services completes assessments.

Ms Graham says, "Sometimes it’s one area of a building that results in an earthquake-prone status. For example, it’s the hydro slides at Moana Pool that mean it has a low rating. There are already plans for these to be replaced in 2022."

The DCC’s first earthquake-prone building was the Edgar Centre, where seismic strengthening work was completed last year. As with the Edgar Centre, the DCC will follow the same process of assessment, communicating with tenants and users, and next steps.

Dunedin is a low seismic risk area, apart from a small medium risk area in Strath Taieri. This is reflected in the timeframes set by Government. The DCC, as regulator, has until 2032 to identify any earthquake-prone buildings in the low-risk part of Dunedin and building owners will then have 35 years to undertake strengthening work if their building is earthquake prone.

"It’s important to remember that just because a building is earthquake-prone, it doesn’t mean it’s dangerous and can’t be used as normal.

"The New Building Standards are designed to make buildings safer and the DCC will work with building owners to ensure they meet requirements of the Building Act."

The DCC will provide guidance on next steps to building owners if their building is earthquake-prone.

DCC building consent fees will be waived for applications that are solely for earthquake strengthening work when a building has been assessed as earthquake-prone. Heritage building owners can also apply to the Dunedin Heritage Fund for funding.

Buildings classified as earthquake-prone must display a notice stating this until seismic strengthening work has been completed and are entered on a national register of earthquake-prone buildings. MBIE - Register of earthquake-prone buildings.