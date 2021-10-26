Familiar and family-focused step towards 90 percent - Napier City Council

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 - 15:56

Napier City Council’s depot machinery is making way for masks and medical staff.

This Wednesday and Thursday (27 and 28 October), the NCC depot will be hosting a drive-through COVID vaccination clinic for staff, their whÄnau and friends.

This initiative is one of many NCC is implementing to ensure the safety of their staff and local community, contributing to the Hawke’s Bay DHB’s pledge to vaccinate 90% of people in our region.

As CE, Steph Rotarangi wants to provide a space for staff to have their vaccinations that is safe and familiar, and a place they can bring their families to support each other.

"Some people find this procedure simple, for others, it is more challenging. This is an opportunity for those who find it difficult to be supported by whÄnau and friends. We want to make this as easy as possible," she says.

Hawke’s Bay DHB staff will be on site to perform vaccinations and will talk to anyone about any questions or concerns they may have. Vaccinations are free. Anybody over the age of 12 is able to be vaccinated.

While this is an NCC initiative, local businesses have been informed about the clinic and everyone is welcome. The clinic is located at Depot Place, off Austin Street in Onekawa and will be open between 8am and 4pm. No appointment is needed.