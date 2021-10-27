Incubator funding round opening for creative and cultural events - MBIE

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 10:11

New Zealand’s creative and cultural events will be able to apply for a funding boost to help them grow, with the latest funding round of the Creative and Cultural Events Incubator set to open on 1 November, the Ministry of Business, Employment, and Innovation announced today.

Susan Sawbridge, MBIE Manager Major Events said the Incubator supports the Government’s vision to grow new and existing creative and cultural events, that have a specific focus on MÄori and Pasifika arts and culture, to become internationally significant, globally recognised activities.

"It’s fantastic to open this latest funding round of the Creative and Cultural Events Incubator and we are seeking eligible events to make enquiries.

"The Incubator plays an important role in supporting the growth of events that celebrate and profile MÄori arts and culture, and that of our Pacific communities. These events help to build national pride and identity by celebrating Aotearoa’s indigenous culture and unique place in the world.

"New Zealand Major Events at MBIE is investing through the Incubator to find the next creative and cultural event of scale, that can help amplify Aotearoa New Zealand’s reputation as a culturally rich and exciting destination to visit. We are investing in ideas now, to help grow them to a point where they might join our pipeline of major events in the future."

The third Incubator funding round will open on 1 November and closes on 30 November 2021. Organisers can apply for funding to a maximum of $100,000 per year for up to three years.

The previous round provided funding to four MÄori and Pasifika events:

- Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival 2021, Rotorua

- Pasifika Festival 2022, Auckland

- Tá¿rama Mai 2022, Christchurch

- Tungia Tahia 2022, Porirua