Hawke's Bay wins big at the 2021 PM's Education Excellence Awards

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 10:47

Frimley Primary School took out the top prize while two more Hawke’s Bay schools won in major categories at this year’s Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

Frimley Primary School won the Prime Minister’s Supreme Award and Excellence in Teaching and Learning Award. Hastings Girls’ High and Henry Hill School won Excellence in Leading and Excellence in Wellbeing Education, respectively.

Frimley Primary School

The Prime Minister’s Supreme Award celebrates the most outstanding entry received overall and the recipient is selected from the winners in the four award categories.

Frimley Primary School adopted place-based learning to connect students with iwi. This included delivering professional development for teachers, weekly te reo classes and local waiata. Staff, students and whÄnau are all connected to their tauparapara, Heretaunga Haukunui, through culturally responsive classroom materials and learning through iwi histories.

The judges said:

"There was an overall sense of community at Frimley Primary School and teachers were united about the kaupapa in learning and enhancing students’ skills in te reo. Teachers had professional development on the marae, went on walks to learn about the area and are all learning te reo. The school also runs a Manaaki Tamariki programme, which provides alternative learning for some of their students."

Hastings Girls’ High School

Hastings Girls’ High School won for their transformative leadership that developed high trust relationships with MÄori and Pacific communities. Junior subject hubs that focus on student’s area of interest have replaced class streaming. They’ve valued student voice and involved students in their decision-making process. Their cultural identity is embraced in the new uniform.

The school also implemented a wide-ranging change programme that involved mentorship from education experts and support from community agencies. University Entrance achievement for MÄori and Pacific learners have improved significantly as a result.

The judges said:

"Hastings Girls’ High School saw transformational leadership establish a warm and supportive school environment that embraces diversity. The school believe leadership is about leading at all levels, with student voice informing leadership roles. WhÄnau voice also contributed to a good partnership between home and school - creating tailored opportunities for each girl."

Henry Hill School

For Henry Hill School, their trauma-informed approach earned them the Excellence in Wellbeing Education award.

Calming the mind and connecting with learning, the day begins with yoga and karakia, led by Äkonga (students).

Regular ‘brain breaks’ help refocus tamariki, while Te Ähuru MÅwai - the sensory garden - forms a relaxing zone of textures and sounds, grounding students in the natural world.

Healthy food choices, strong support from health agencies, and staff professional development in neuroscience, helped lift student achievement at Henry Hill School, especially in reading and literacy.

The judges said:

"The overall emphasis for Henry Hill School was about how to make the school calm, through regulated wellbeing practices. There are staff with a strong background in clinical psychology and others with yoga and te au MÄori expertise. Students are encouraged to self-regulate and self-manage - which has helped to mitigate the long-lasting effects of trauma for the children."

Te TÄhuhu o te MÄtauranga | Ministry of Education’s Deputy Secretary for Education Workforce, Anna Welanyk, says, "the winners have demonstrated innovative practices and great teamwork to support their students to fully engage in their learning and succeed."

"I congratulate all of the winners and we look forward to sharing their stories to inspire others to follow in their footsteps."

The category winners will receive a $20,000 financial prize and PLD opportunities. For winning the Supreme Award, Frimley Primary School will also receive an additional prize package that includes $30,000 financial award.