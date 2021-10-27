A coming together of wine making greats - Lindauer New Zealand

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 12:20

New Zealand’s biggest wine brand Lindauer launches authentic DOC Prosecco with family-owned Zonin 1821

Lindauer, New Zealand’s most recognised sparkling wine maker, has announced the arrival of Lindauer Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé to its Special Reserve collection this November.

Each bottle bears the DOC signature (or Denominazione di Origine Controllata for the professionals); reassurance that each grape has been sourced from traditionally recognised regions of Italy and crafted according to the strict and authentic Prosecco making process.

The new offering is the result of a collaboration between the multi-award-winning Kiwi winemaker and Zonin 1821, a top Italian wine producer and the largest family-owned Prosecco company in Italy, thus ensuring a taste of Italy in every sip.

Jane De Witt, long standing and highly awarded winemaker for Lindauer, led the creation of the new range, and comments; "Creating Lindauer Prosecco DOC brings new and exciting flavours to the award-winning Lindauer Special Reserve range.

"The partnership marks the coming together of 40 years of New Zealand winemaking heritage and seven generations of Italian Prosecco making experience to deliver the quality for which the Lindauer Special Reserve range has become famous.

"Bringing together the expertise of two winemaking regions from across the globe to create something fresh, yet authentic has been an adventure. Our prosecco builds on a range that champions tradition - the existing Special Reserve Chardonnay and Pinot Noir based wines are bottle fermented for up to two years, producing the creaminess and aged character known in methode style wines.

"It’s the perfect accompaniment to any social occasion this spring and summer."

Leila McCracken, Lindauer Senior Brand Manager went on to say, "For 40 years, Lindauer has been a part of the big and the small celebrations in our lives, so we’re absolutely fizzing to now bring a new taste to the range. Launching just in time for the warmer weather, Lindauer Prosecco DOC will be there for Kiwis to taste la dolce vita, Lindauer style."

Francesco Zonin, Vice President of Zonin 1821 said, "It is a great pleasure to partner with Lindauer and to have worked with an exceptional wine professional like Jane. This launch falls under a particularly good star for our family, as this year we celebrate the 200th anniversary of our company, 2 centuries dedicated to sharing Italian traditions and bringing moments of joy to people around the world with our quality brands."

Lindauer Prosecco DOC: With a straw like colour, this drop will remind you of sunny weather. The flavour is pleasantly intense; fruity with hints of wisteria flowers and rennet apple. It’s the perfect pairing for a tasty risotto or grilled fish, as the fresh and vivacious flavours will have your taste buds dancing.

Lindauer Prosecco DOC Rosé: The encapsulating notes of apple, red berries and wild strawberries, along with the pale pink colour of the Prosecco DOC Rosé, will add a touch of sweetness to any occasion. It’s the perfect pairing for summer hors d’oeuvres and fragrant foods; the ultimate match for an evening soaking up the day’s final rays.

Lindauer Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé is best served chilled, with great company, for the ultimate taste of Italy. Salute!

New Lindauer Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé will be available from supermarkets and liquor stores from 7 November 2021 in South Island and 15 November 2021 in North Island. RRP: $18.99.