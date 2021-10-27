Full-size basketball court with top-of-the-line turf going in now - HDC

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 15:10

The installation of a new full-size basketball court in Flaxmere Park is underway. It will feature top-of-the-line hoops and turf, as recommended by Basketball New Zealand.

"This is going to be the best of the best; a basketball court anyone can use in the middle of Flaxmere, with a top-quality surface and the very latest hoops," said Hastings District Council Flaxmere councillor Peleti Oli.

The Proballer synthetic turf performs well in all weathers and has better grip and ball bounce than other options. Work on the court started this week. It is expected to take about six weeks to complete the court and allow the surrounding grass to grow back. However, the finish date will ultimately depend on the timing of the arrival of the turf, which is coming from an Auckland-based company that is subject to Level 3 COVID restrictions.

"That’s okay; now we know it’s nearly here we can be patient," said Peleti. "We’re all just looking forward to another great opening like we had for the new court in Ron Giorgi III Park earlier this year."

A date for the opening will be confirmed once the timeline for the turf install is finalised.

The Flaxmere Park court is part of the Hoops in Parks programme, a trial which has seen Hastings District Council, Basketball New Zealand, Basketball Hawke’s Bay, and Sport Hawke’s Bay work together to fund and install basketball facilities into parks in Flaxmere. Basketball New Zealand intends to roll the programme out nationally, based on the success of the trial.

With new courts in Flaxmere Park and Ron Giorgi Park III and the new court at Te Kura o Kimi Ora, which is open to the public, almost everyone living in Flaxmere will be just 10 minutes’ walk from a full-size basketball court.