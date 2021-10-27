Have your say on Waikato Expressway speed limits - NZTA

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 15:18

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is inviting people to have their say on a proposal to raise the speed limit on 64km of the Waikato Expressway to 110km/h.

The State Highway 1 Waikato Expressway is a key strategic transport corridor, connecting Auckland to the agricultural and business centres of Waikato and Bay of Plenty. It will improve economic growth and productivity through safer, more efficient movement of people and freight.

The Waikato Expressway is nearing completion, with the Hamilton section scheduled to open in mid-2022. Once complete, the Expressway will improve safety, reliability and congestion on SH1 by delivering a modern, safe four-lane highway from south of the Bombay Hills to south of Cambridge.

In late 2017, following consultation, the Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway was increased to 110km/h.

The Huntly, Rangiriri and Longswamp sections of the Expressway have been designed and built to be safely driven at 110km/h. The Hamilton section, which is in construction, will also be able to be safely driven at 110km/h. These sections have features that make it safer for travelling at higher speeds.

Waka Kotahi is now preparing to upgrade the remaining sections; Åhinewai, Hampton Downs, NgÄruawÄhia and Tamahere. This will mean that, when completed, 64km of the Waikato Expressway between Hampton Downs and Tamahere will meet the necessary design and safety standards for a 110km/h speed limit.

Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships David Speirs says before any speed limits can be changed, Waka Kotahi must consult, as part of the legal process for speed limit reviews.

"It’s important people have the opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed speed limit changes and let us know if there are any additional factors we need to consider before a final decision is made."

People can provide their feedback via the Waka Kotahi website, email or post.

Mr Speirs says this road has been selected because of its design and safety features.

The Government invests heavily in our transport system and has upgraded many state highways with a focus on making them safer and more efficient.

"The speed limit can only be increased to 110km/h on roads which have features that make it safe for travelling at higher speeds, this includes having at least two lanes in each direction, a central median barrier and no significant curves."

Feedback on the Waikato Expressway 110km/h speed review is open until 5pm on Tuesday 23 November 2021. Submissions can be emailed to waikato.speed.reviews@nzta.govt.nz, or completed online at www.nzta.govt.nz/WEX110. People can also download a consultation form from the same webpage, that can be posted for free.

Hi-res version of the maps below detailing the proposed speed limit changes are also attached.

