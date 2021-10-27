Playgrounds open, but Council urges caution

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 18:31

The city’s playgrounds and public toilets will reopen when Hamilton and parts of the Waikato move to step one of COVID-19 Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm tonight (27 October). This is the first stage of Government’s three-part plan to ease Alert Level 3 restrictions across the region.

Under the eased restrictions, Hamiltonians will be able to gather outdoors with one other household at a time, to a maximum of ten people. They can also travel further for recreation, access healthcare in person and early childhood centres will reopen.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate welcomed the move to give Hamiltonians some well-earned freedom to connect with their loved ones outdoors.

"The past few weeks have been hard for us all and, although they’re only small steps, I’m pleased to see our efforts rewarded with these changes while we get our vaccination rates up. We know that vaccination is the way we can do more of the things we love this summer so don’t wait, get your shot today!"

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Lance Vervoort urged people to be cautious when gathering at the city’s playgrounds and parks.

"We’ve all been looking forward to reconnecting with our friends and whaanau after being apart the past few weeks. But please remember that we are still seeing cases of COVID-19 in our community, and we need to be careful.

"Wear a mask, use the QR codes and keep your distance when you’re out and about. The river paths and Hamilton Lake are places we’ve seen people getting a bit too close, so please remember to leave some space and help stop the spread of COVID."

Vervoort also reminded people to stay within Alert Level 3 boundaries.

"I know it is tempting to look at freedom beyond the borders, but we all need to play our part to keep each other safe."

Key changes for Council facilities at Alert Level 3 - Step 1

All playgrounds, skate parks and basketball courts will reopen.

Public toilets and carparks at parks will reopen.

Sports parks will reopen. However, sporting competitions will remain suspended.

Dog parks remain open. However, when walking your dog in public it must always stay on a lead.

Jetties and boat ramps will reopen.

Find out more about Council services and facilities: https://www.hamilton.govt.nz/our-city/covid-19/Pages/default.aspx