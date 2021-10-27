Update on hÄ«koi activity at checkpoints

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 19:25

Police are continuing to monitor a group of protestors who remain present at the Southern boundary checkpoint in Auckland.

The protestors have remained off to the side of the road, with traffic able to move safely through the checkpoints.

Shortly after midday, a vehicle at the Northern checkpoint at Te Hana blocked SH1 northbound.

A woman was arrested and warned for obstruction and the vehicle was removed from the road.

No protestors are currently at the Northern checkpoint.

Police at the Southern checkpoint at Mercer have been engaging with a group of protesters, including the occupants of two vehicles - a car and a bus deliberately parked to obstruct traffic on SH1.

The occupants refused repeated requests to move the vehicles throughout the day, claiming to have an exemption to travel through the checkpoint.

Police have established that two occupants in one vehicle had been granted an exemption for permitted travel across the boundary.

Occupants of the bus did not have evidence of permitted travel and after lengthy engagement with Police, the protesters agreed to move the bus off the highway late this afternoon.

Police are still considering possible enforcement action in relation to this matter.

The protesters’ actions today have caused disruption and delays for those travelling through the checkpoint for legitimate reasons.

We thank those members of the public who have been impacted by the delays for their patience and understanding.

We are frustrated that significant time and resources are being committed to resolve this situation and we are very disappointed by the actions of this group of protestors who continue to put the wider community and our staff at risk.