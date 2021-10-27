Two Lotto players share $1 million

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 20:31

Two lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Mahora in Hastings and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Auckland and parts of Waikato are currently at Alert Level 3. Lotto NZ counters in Auckland that are located in stores that offer essential services are allowed to open at Alert Level 3 should they choose to.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters outside the Auckland region are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland remains in Alert Level 3. During this time, we will continue using computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.