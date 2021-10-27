Eight Lotto players win Second Division

|
Eight lucky Lotto players will be on cloud nine after each winning $25,350 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.
One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $37,222. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Timaru.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Mountain Road Pricecutter
Auckland
MyLotto x2
Auckland
MyLotto
Gisborne
MyLotto
Christchurch City
MyLotto (+PB)
Timaru
Fresh Choice Te Anau
Te Anau
Elles Rd New World
Invercargill
Auckland and parts of the Waikato are currently at Alert Level 3. Lotto NZ counters located in stores offering essential services can open at Alert Level 3 should they choose to, provided they follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.
The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2, with Lotto counters in Alert Level 2 areas open and following the Government’s health and safety guidelines.
To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
