Waikato Management School 'number one in NZ'

The University of Waikato Management School has been ranked number one in New Zealand for Business and Economics in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings).

In results released in mid-October, the University of Waikato was ranked in the top 101-125 universities in the world in the subject category of Business and Economics, the only university in New Zealand to reach this ranking. It also has Triple Crown accreditation, placing it firmly in the top one percent of business schools in the world.

THE World University Rankings assess university performance on the global stage on 13 metrics, and are an indicator for excellence in research and education. They are a tool for evaluating universities internationally, taking into consideration the learning environment, research, and industry and international connections.

Waikato Management School (WMS) Pro Vice-Chancellor Matt Bolger says the news is indicative of the excellence of the team at WMS, and in particular the exceptional quality of research being produced.

"Our academics are not only great teachers, but experts and thought-leaders in their fields, and their research is often highly cited by other researchers, which contributes to the high ranking," says Mr Bolger.

"Year-on-year, Waikato Management School has been ranked in the top quartile internationally. This has been achieved through sustained hard work and the productivity of our team and excellent connections with business, society and other leading universities around the world."

Mr Bolger said that Waikato has both a strong focus on student success, and a strong research culture which aims to nurture younger research staff. "It takes a team effort - from world-leading researchers right through to those who support students to succeed in their study. We’re lucky to have great people."

WMS has the highest ratio of PhD graduates to academic staff in New Zealand, and its researchers publish more research than almost any other university in the country (second to the University of Otago).

WMS researchers are well connected internationally, and also ranked first in New Zealand for publishing research with international co-authors.

"As a result of our strong performance, the excellent teaching and research reputation of Waikato Management School is being recognised internationally. It’s a fantastic result, and I’m really proud of our people and the collaborative and internationally relevant work being done here."

The Waikato Management School was established in 1972, and celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.

"This is a great result, but there’s much more to do. Our team has had nearly 50 years of making a positive impact on business and society and we’re looking forward to growing that impact in years to come."