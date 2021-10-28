'Safety-conscious companies recognised at Australasian Fleet Champions Awards'

Thursday, 28 October, 2021 - 12:26

Safety-conscious companies recognised at the 2021 Australasian Fleet Champions Awards

Organisations from New Zealand and Australia have been honoured for working hard to reduce incidents involving at-work drivers and vehicles during the seventh annual Australasian Fleet Champions Awards.

The awards, run by Brake, the road safety charity and supported by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, recognise companies and individuals who have implemented successful initiatives, products or services to tackle fleet safety. The winners were announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday 27 October. Individual awards were sponsored by Bridgestone, SurePlan, Suzuki and Waka Kotahi.

The awards are held annually and are part of Brake’s Global Fleet Champions initiative, a global partnership campaign to prevent crashes and reduce pollution by vehicles used for work purposes.

As well as categories for organisations, two individual awards were presented to fleet professionals: the Road Risk Manager Award went to Sean Bartlett from TOLL; and the prestigious Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award was awarded to Bill Dyall from Bridgestone.

The 2021 Fleet Champions Award winners are:

- Company Driver Safety Award, sponsored by SurePlan:

Department of Conservation - Te Papa Atawhai

- Fleet Safety Product Award

eDriving and Innovation Group

- Road Safety in the Community Award, sponsored by Bridgestone:

Waste Management

- Sustainable Journeys Award

Genesis Energy

- Safe Vehicles Award

Waste Management

- Road Risk Manager of the Year Award, sponsored by Suzuki:

Sean Bartlett - TOLL

- Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award, sponsored by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency:

Bill Dyall - Bridgestone

See the full list of winners and highly commended entries here: globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-champions-awards/australasia-awards/australasian-award-winners-2021/.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director, says: "It is fantastic to see the work that organisations are putting in to help ensure their employees, contractors and other road users get home safely every day. The organisations represented at the awards are striving to make a real difference to fleet and road safety, and we hope their work and achievements inspire other organisations to implement measures to address their own risks too. Congratulations to all the winners and highly commended entrants at the seventh Fleet Champions Awards."

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Safety, Health and Environment General Manager, Greg Lazzaro says: "Waka Kotahi shares the same commitment to improving road and fleet safety and reducing emissions as all the businesses and organisations represented at the awards do. We’re proud to once again support the Fleet Champions Awards and to acknowledge those who take the necessary steps to improve the safety of at-work drivers and the public on the road. We congratulate this year’s winner of the Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award, Bill Dyall from Bridgestone."

More information on the awards can be found at www.globalfleetchampions.org. Details of how to enter the 2022 awards will be released in early 2022.