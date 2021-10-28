Wellington City Council votes not to appoint new Takapu Northern Ward member

Thursday, 28 October, 2021 - 14:15

Mayor Andy Foster supports today’s unanimous City Council decision not to fill the vacancy following last month’s resignation of TakapÅ« Northern Ward Councillor Malcolm Sparrow.

Mayor Foster says it wasn’t feasible to appoint a replacement Councillor at this late stage of the three-year election cycle. "A more pragmatic approach, given the Council’s current heavy workload, is to leave the decision to voters in October next year."

At today’s Council meeting a late amendment to offer the vacancy to the Chair of the Makara-Ohariu Community Board, John Apanowicz, was voted down.

Cr Sparrow’s annual $111,225 salary will be divided up among the remaining 13 Councillors. This equates to a 7.55% increase for all elected members except the Mayor whose salary is set by the Remuneration Authority and cannot be changed.

Cr Simon Woolf has been appointed to replace Cr Sparrow as Chair of the Council’s Regulatory Committee, with Cr Teri O’Neill as Deputy Chair.