Rivers advisory committee seeking new member - Greater Wellington

Thursday, 28 October, 2021 - 15:34

A member of the Wairarapa community, who resides in the Upper Ruamahanga area, with an interest in the health of local rivers is being sought to join the Upper Ruamahanga River Management Advisory Committee (URRMAC) as the Waipoua Urban member.

The committee, formed to oversee the implementation of the Te Kuru Floodplain Management Plan (FMP), features councillors from both Greater Wellington and local councils, their officials and Wairarapa locals.

Committee Member and chair of the environment committee, Penny Gaylor says "Te Kauru allows significant transformation to the way we work with our regions’ awa (rivers) to reduce flood risk.

We now know that rivers need room, rather than being forced into a channel like shape. It’s quite an exciting change in direction and will align with a number of Whaitua recommendations." says Cr. Gaylor.

The new member would join a committee actively contributing to prioritising projects, developing guidance for landowners, and helping with funding proposals.

Project Manager for the implementation of the FMP, Madeliene Playford adds, "It’s really important that members of the community have a voice on this committee - they add real value".

Members of the public wishing to submit a self-nomination form for the Waipoua Urban member vacancy please either visit www.tekauru.co.nz to fill out the form, or can collect a form from our Masterton office at 35-37 Chapel Street, Departmental Building, Level 4, Masterton. If you would like to know more about the plan or committee please contact Madeliene Playford on madeliene.playford@gw.govt.nz or 021 819 509.

Nominations close on 10 December 2021.