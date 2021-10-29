Friday, 29 October, 2021 - 09:48

Upper Hutt City Council’s groundbreaking Sustainability Stimulus Grant opens today.

Through the Long Term Plan process, Council committed to introducing a Council-funded Sustainability Stimulus Grant. It is intended that Council will take a partnership approach with the community through the Grant, to assist in funding sustainability projects.

Mayor Wayne Guppy says the Grant shows Council’s leadership in sustainability and driving enhancements to Upper Hutt’s overall emissions output, community engagement, and sustainability.

"With over two thirds of Long Term Plan submissions supporting this fund, we know we are on the right track with this Grant. That’s why Council unanimously agreed to proceed with the Grant.

We’re looking forward to reviewing the applications, whether it’s a solar array, community garden or a ride sharing initiative, you name it, we want to see applications from across the community" says Mayor Guppy.

Last year, Council adopted Sustainability Strategy 2020 for Upper Hutt. The Strategy has eight goals that will help formulate Council’s overall vision: ‘We have an outstanding natural environment, leisure, and recreational opportunities, and we are a great place for families to live, work, and play.’

Funding is available to support projects from businesses, organisations and individuals with funding ranging from $5,000-$100,000. Applications close 28 February 2022.

More information is available at upperhuttcity.com/sustainability-stimulus-grant