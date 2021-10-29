City roundabout closed for pipe installation - Hastings District Council

Friday, 29 October, 2021 - 10:25

Work to install pipes that will connect Waiaroha, Hastings’ new drinking water treatment and storage facility, with the existing pipe network moves on to a new stage next week.

To date, pipes have been laid from the Waiaroha site (on the corner of Southampton St and Hastings St), across Lyndon Rd, through the Lyndon Rd off-street carpark, and along Eastbourne St to Hastings St.

The next stage, starting November 1, will see a major connection installed under the Heretaunga St and Warren St roundabout. This is expected to take two to three weeks, weather and ground conditions dependent.

The work will require both Warren St North lanes at the roundabout to be closed to through traffic. During the work there will be entry into Warren St North from Queen St, with a turnaround area provided before the roundabout.

Heretaunga St, from the Karamu Rd intersection to the Hastings St intersection, will be one-way traffic, heading west. Some car parks near the work area will also need to be coned off.

After the work is complete on the north side, the roundabout will be reopened and the crew will start laying pipe down Warren St South. That will require a short-term closure of the south side of the roundabout.

"It is very pleasing to see that this critical pipe installation project is nearing completion," said Hastings District Council Council’s Operations and Monitoring Committee chair Geraldine Travers. "Replacing, renewing and adding to pipe networks is very important, however it does come with some disturbance to our road users and neighbours to the project. We are grateful for their patience as we progress this project."

At the same time new footpath and kerb on Heretaunga St, in front of the Municipal Building, will be laid. Council and the two contractors are working together to keep traffic disruption to the minimum possible.