Sharing resources: key to COP26 success - Share International NZ

Friday, 29 October, 2021 - 11:17

In the push to control runaway climate change, the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties must assist developing countries

From 31 October to 12 November, world leaders are meeting in Glasgow for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is unequivocal: human activities have warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land. Extractive methods and the use of fossil fuels are causing extensive damage affecting every region across the globe. The resulting crisis spells climate injustice for millions.

According to Share International, human actions are responsible for eighty percent of global warming.

- As long as infinite economic growth is a priority, we will continue to exploit and pollute the natural world for profit.

- The key to tackling climate change is to share the necessary financial and technological resources worldwide.

- The equitable redistribution of resources on a global scale puts cooperation at the centre of international affairs, removing the need for competitive exploitation of the planet.

As early as 2007, an article by a Master of Wisdom recorded by the late British author Benjamin Creme and published in Share International magazine, gave this eighty percent figure and stated that we have a pivotal choice to make: to reap the beneficial results of immediate action, or face the destruction that would ensue from doing nothing, or too little.

The article went on to say that the World Teacher for this age, Maitreya, who is gradually emerging into public view, "will advocate a simpler form of living, one more in keeping with the planet’s situation. When enough people are convinced that this is necessary there will be a growing movement to simplify throughout the planet." It further predicted that "faced with the dilemma of necessary change, man will come to realize the inevitability of accepting the principle of sharing. Only sharing will make these changes practical and possible."

The IPCC report affirms there is still time to slow, stop, or even reverse some changes by reducing CO2 emissions to at least net zero. But to accomplish this globally, the wealthier countries will not only have to curb their own emissions but also must share resources and technology with developing nations, to ensure that all can make the necessary transition as rapidly as possible to sustainable energy sources.

Clearly, politicians have not yet responded to the climate crisis at levels commensurate with the danger, but COP26 offers a pivotal opportunity. To succeed at their stated goal of "Uniting the World to Tackle Climate Change," COP26 participants will need to go beyond inequitable loan financing and fast-track unconditional sharing of the financial and technological resources necessary to bring all countries on board. This is in line with Maitreya’s rallying call to humanity: "Share and save the world."

